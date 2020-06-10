2424 17th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bike storage

108 Available 08/01/20 I am looking for people interested in renting a one-bedroom one-den Scandinavian style efficiency condominium in Adams Morgan, DC. The place has 2 full bathrooms, one in the main bedroom and one in the living room area.

The den room is separated with a frosted glass door (see picture).

Washer and dryer and in the unit.

The building has a storage room, a bike room, and a private section of the roof only for this apartment.

Additionally, the apartment counts with an alley parking spot conveniently right outside, which is great for this part of the city.

It's is conveniently located, metro lines red, green, and yellow are within less than a mile, plus many bus routes very close by.

There is a grocery store right across the street with others very close. The Meridian Hill Park and the Adams Morgan strip on 18th street full restaurants, and bars are a few blocks away.

The apartment is available starting August.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=13338472



(RLNE5789396)