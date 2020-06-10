All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2424 17th Street Northwest

2424 17th Street Northwest · (202) 320-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
108 Available 08/01/20 I am looking for people interested in renting a one-bedroom one-den Scandinavian style efficiency condominium in Adams Morgan, DC. The place has 2 full bathrooms, one in the main bedroom and one in the living room area.
The den room is separated with a frosted glass door (see picture).
Washer and dryer and in the unit.
The building has a storage room, a bike room, and a private section of the roof only for this apartment.
Additionally, the apartment counts with an alley parking spot conveniently right outside, which is great for this part of the city.
It's is conveniently located, metro lines red, green, and yellow are within less than a mile, plus many bus routes very close by.
There is a grocery store right across the street with others very close. The Meridian Hill Park and the Adams Morgan strip on 18th street full restaurants, and bars are a few blocks away.
The apartment is available starting August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 17th Street Northwest have any available units?
2424 17th Street Northwest has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 17th Street Northwest have?
Some of 2424 17th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 17th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2424 17th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 17th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2424 17th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2424 17th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2424 17th Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 2424 17th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 17th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 17th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2424 17th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2424 17th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2424 17th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 17th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 17th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
