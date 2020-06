Amenities

The very heart of Foggy Bottom awaits you! Become GWU's newest neighbor in this 1-bedroom 1- bath apartment that has everything you need at your fingertips including a 24-hour concierge, laundry on each floor and amazing rooftop deck! All utilities are included in the monthly rent. Tenants are responsible for $250 one-time move-in fee due to the building. Available July 1st.