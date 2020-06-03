All apartments in Washington
2401 Calvert St NW 714
2401 Calvert St NW 714

2401 Calvert Street Northwest · (202) 321-7067
Location

2401 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 714 · Avail. now

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 MONTHS FREE! 2 Beds/2 Baths w/Utilities Included - Property Id: 283306

2 MONTHS FREE RENT SPECIAL!

GREAT 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS AVAIL JUNE/JULY w/UTILITIES INCL!
PRICED $2865-$3145!* 940-1165 SQ FT
ACROSS FROM WOODLEY PARK METRO!

Great rental apartment community centrally located in the Woodley Park neighborhood of NW, DC.

FEATURES:
-Spacious 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS w/ALL Utilities Included
-Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Kitchen Floors
-Oversized windows
-Some apartments have balconies or terraces.
-Near Woodley Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, National Zoo, Shopping, Dining and Nightlife.
-Business Center, Front Desk, Laundry and Fitness Center
-Outdoor Terrace w/Grills, Rooftop Sundeck and Sunroom

*Parking- Outdoor $160/month. Garage $190/month
*Cats Allowed- Max 2 w/$250 Fee. Dogs not allowed

*Apartments Are Unfurnished
*Photos for example purposes only, and not always of exact apartments. **Pricing, apartments and availability vary and can change at any time

MORE INFO/APPOINTMENT:
John Sahakyan, Agent 202-321-7067 EOH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283306
Property Id 283306

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5790747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have any available units?
2401 Calvert St NW 714 has a unit available for $2,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have?
Some of 2401 Calvert St NW 714's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Calvert St NW 714 currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Calvert St NW 714 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Calvert St NW 714 pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 does offer parking.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have a pool?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have accessible units?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW 714 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW 714 does not have units with dishwashers.
