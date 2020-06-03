2401 Calvert St NW 714

Amenities
2 MONTHS FREE! 2 Beds/2 Baths w/Utilities Included - Property Id: 283306
2 MONTHS FREE RENT SPECIAL!
GREAT 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS AVAIL JUNE/JULY w/UTILITIES INCL!
PRICED $2865-$3145!* 940-1165 SQ FT
ACROSS FROM WOODLEY PARK METRO!
Great rental apartment community centrally located in the Woodley Park neighborhood of NW, DC.
FEATURES:
-Spacious 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS w/ALL Utilities Included
-Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Kitchen Floors
-Oversized windows
-Some apartments have balconies or terraces.
-Near Woodley Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, National Zoo, Shopping, Dining and Nightlife.
-Business Center, Front Desk, Laundry and Fitness Center
-Outdoor Terrace w/Grills, Rooftop Sundeck and Sunroom
*Parking- Outdoor $160/month. Garage $190/month
*Cats Allowed- Max 2 w/$250 Fee. Dogs not allowed
*Apartments Are Unfurnished
*Photos for example purposes only, and not always of exact apartments. **Pricing, apartments and availability vary and can change at any time
MORE INFO/APPOINTMENT:
John Sahakyan, Agent 202-321-7067 EOH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283306
Property Id 283306
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5790747)