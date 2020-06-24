2400 18th St North East

Amenities

This is a renovated 3/4 bedroom house located in the Langdon neighborhood, the property has very spacious rooms and lovely high ceilings. The owner has kept this property in very good condition and has done some great work to keep it modern. 2400 18th Street Northeast has a Walk Score of 69 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in the Brentwood - Langdon neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Loomis Park, Brentwood and Brentwood Village Playground. Please let me know if you have any further questions Ricardo Gonzales 210-793-7238 Equal Housing Opportunity Vouchers Welcomed