Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:58 PM

2400 18th St North East

2400 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2400 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This is a renovated 3/4 bedroom house located in the Langdon neighborhood, the property has very spacious rooms and lovely high ceilings. The owner has kept this property in very good condition and has done some great work to keep it modern. 2400 18th Street Northeast has a Walk Score of 69 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in the Brentwood - Langdon neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Loomis Park, Brentwood and Brentwood Village Playground. Please let me know if you have any further questions Ricardo Gonzales 210-793-7238 Equal Housing Opportunity Vouchers Welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 18th St North East have any available units?
2400 18th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2400 18th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2400 18th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 18th St North East pet-friendly?
No, 2400 18th St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2400 18th St North East offer parking?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not offer parking.
Does 2400 18th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 18th St North East have a pool?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not have a pool.
Does 2400 18th St North East have accessible units?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 18th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 18th St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 18th St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
