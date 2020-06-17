24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

This is an amazing opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom /3 bath unit that feels like a home. With rear parking and garage access, you will fall in love when you bring your groceries in the back door into a fully renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, equipped with all new appliances. Want to come in the front door instead? Not a problem! A beautiful, chandelier lit atrium awaits you. Guests will be blown away when they come to visit and are greeted by you in this one of kind row home design. Inside, there is a full size Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with it's own private tiled shower/bath. 2 more bedrooms, 2 Baths and extra space for an office, a second living room, perhaps a play room....you can decide! Don't miss out on this spacious renovated row home. the link to apply:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/767793