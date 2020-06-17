All apartments in Washington
24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

24 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

24 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an amazing opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom /3 bath unit that feels like a home. With rear parking and garage access, you will fall in love when you bring your groceries in the back door into a fully renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, equipped with all new appliances. Want to come in the front door instead? Not a problem! A beautiful, chandelier lit atrium awaits you. Guests will be blown away when they come to visit and are greeted by you in this one of kind row home design. Inside, there is a full size Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with it's own private tiled shower/bath. 2 more bedrooms, 2 Baths and extra space for an office, a second living room, perhaps a play room....you can decide! Don't miss out on this spacious renovated row home. the link to apply:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/767793

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
