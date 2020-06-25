All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 24 Girard St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
24 Girard St North East
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:59 PM

24 Girard St North East

24 Girard Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24 Girard Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales present this amazing basement unit that was newly renovated and is very spacious it is close to transportation. This unit has a very nice bathroom with a new and modern shower, the bedroom will fit a queen bed with plenty of room to spare. This wonderful unit will accept pets on a case by case basis and all utilities are included except for internet and cable. Please contact me at 210-793-7238 if you have any further questions of would like to set up a viewing. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Girard St North East have any available units?
24 Girard St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 24 Girard St North East currently offering any rent specials?
24 Girard St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Girard St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Girard St North East is pet friendly.
Does 24 Girard St North East offer parking?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not offer parking.
Does 24 Girard St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Girard St North East have a pool?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not have a pool.
Does 24 Girard St North East have accessible units?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Girard St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Girard St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Girard St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University