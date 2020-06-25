24 Girard St North East

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales present this amazing basement unit that was newly renovated and is very spacious it is close to transportation. This unit has a very nice bathroom with a new and modern shower, the bedroom will fit a queen bed with plenty of room to spare. This wonderful unit will accept pets on a case by case basis and all utilities are included except for internet and cable. Please contact me at 210-793-7238 if you have any further questions of would like to set up a viewing. Thanks