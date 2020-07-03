All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2349 Ashmead Pl., NW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2349 Ashmead Pl., NW

2349 Ashmead Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Ashmead Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom English Basement - Property Id: 71115

NEWLY REMODELED ADAMS MORGAN/KALORAMA ENGLISH BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

UTILITIES/ON-SITE LAUNDRY INCLUDED!
PETS ALLOWED! NO PET FEES OR PET RENT!

Newly remodeled English basement 1 bedroom apartment in row house on great residential street in Adams Morgan/Kalorama neighborhood of NW, DC. Near restaurants, shopping and Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.

ENGLISH BASEMENT FEATURES:
-Remodeled 1 bedroom available NOW!
-Brand new bathroom w/new tiled shower
-New ceramic floors throughout. Newly painted
-Kitchen w/stainless steel gas oven/stove, dishwasher, fridge an new glass back splash
-Exposed brick interior

ROW HOUSE FEATURES:
-Beautiful 4-unit row house
-Utilities included w/individually controlled AC/heat
-Laundry on site- no extra charge
-Pets Allowed at Owner's discretion
-Residential permit street parking only
-Lease Term - Minimum 1 year. Application required

INFO/APPT EMAIL OR CALL:
John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties
202-321-7067 EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71115
Property Id 71115

(RLNE5442759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
