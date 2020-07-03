2349 Ashmead Pl., NW

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom English Basement - Property Id: 71115



NEWLY REMODELED ADAMS MORGAN/KALORAMA ENGLISH BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!



UTILITIES/ON-SITE LAUNDRY INCLUDED!

PETS ALLOWED! NO PET FEES OR PET RENT!



Newly remodeled English basement 1 bedroom apartment in row house on great residential street in Adams Morgan/Kalorama neighborhood of NW, DC. Near restaurants, shopping and Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.



ENGLISH BASEMENT FEATURES:

-Remodeled 1 bedroom available NOW!

-Brand new bathroom w/new tiled shower

-New ceramic floors throughout. Newly painted

-Kitchen w/stainless steel gas oven/stove, dishwasher, fridge an new glass back splash

-Exposed brick interior



ROW HOUSE FEATURES:

-Beautiful 4-unit row house

-Utilities included w/individually controlled AC/heat

-Laundry on site- no extra charge

-Pets Allowed at Owner's discretion

-Residential permit street parking only

-Lease Term - Minimum 1 year. Application required



INFO/APPT EMAIL OR CALL:

John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties

202-321-7067 EHO

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71115

