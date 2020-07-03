2349 Ashmead Pl., NW

Amenities
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom English Basement - Property Id: 71115
NEWLY REMODELED ADAMS MORGAN/KALORAMA ENGLISH BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
UTILITIES/ON-SITE LAUNDRY INCLUDED!
PETS ALLOWED! NO PET FEES OR PET RENT!
Newly remodeled English basement 1 bedroom apartment in row house on great residential street in Adams Morgan/Kalorama neighborhood of NW, DC. Near restaurants, shopping and Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.
ENGLISH BASEMENT FEATURES:
-Remodeled 1 bedroom available NOW!
-Brand new bathroom w/new tiled shower
-New ceramic floors throughout. Newly painted
-Kitchen w/stainless steel gas oven/stove, dishwasher, fridge an new glass back splash
-Exposed brick interior
ROW HOUSE FEATURES:
-Beautiful 4-unit row house
-Utilities included w/individually controlled AC/heat
-Laundry on site- no extra charge
-Pets Allowed at Owner's discretion
-Residential permit street parking only
-Lease Term - Minimum 1 year. Application required
INFO/APPT EMAIL OR CALL:
John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties
202-321-7067 EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71115
Property Id 71115
(RLNE5442759)