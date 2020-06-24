Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE
2321 Altamont Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2321 Altamont Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Text 202.335.2201 for showings...Spacious unit with parkland views. Bright and sunny, nice dining space, kitchen with a window, large bedroom with plenty of closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have any available units?
2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 ALTAMONT PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University