2307 1ST STREET NW

$2150/month - What a deal for 2 expansive Bedrooms in Bloomingdale!!! CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR VIDEO TOUR - Available April 1st lease start - Please call Keegan with any questions: 301-807-1080. Spacious 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in the heart of Bloomingdale. New BOSCH Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Kitchen Stove, Dishwasher - beautiful unit in exceptional location. Security Deposit is equivalent to One Month's Rent. Pet case by case. Multi-year lease is available. Apply Online: https://apply.link/3c3t9Ut