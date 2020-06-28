2302 1st St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful historic Victorian home located in the Bloomingdale/LeDroit Park neighborhood of Washington DC!! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is located walking distance to the (Shaw/Howard University) Metro stop as well as the (New York Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue) Metro Stop and several bus lines.You can also Walk to Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Children's Hospital as well as plenty of restaurants and bars!



Property highlights

- 5 BR

- 3.5 bath

- Living room with built in shelves

- Separate dining room with beautiful arches

- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances

- Double oven

- Private deck off kitchen

- Large pantry

- Bedroom with en-suite,

- Brick exposure throughout home

- W/D

- Central AC

- Bathroom with jetted tub and shower combo

- Second bedroom with built ins

- Master has a ton of natural light from large windows

- 3rd floor bathroom has walk in tub shower combo

- Three bedrooms on second floor and two bedrooms on third floor

- Large top floor bedroom with Juliet balcony

- Pets allowed with $150 deposit

- NO SMOKING

- Water included

- Street parking



(RLNE5123913)