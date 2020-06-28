All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

2302 1st St NW

2302 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2302 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful historic Victorian home located in the Bloomingdale/LeDroit Park neighborhood of Washington DC!! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is located walking distance to the (Shaw/Howard University) Metro stop as well as the (New York Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue) Metro Stop and several bus lines.You can also Walk to Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Children's Hospital as well as plenty of restaurants and bars!

Property highlights
- 5 BR
- 3.5 bath
- Living room with built in shelves
- Separate dining room with beautiful arches
- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances
- Double oven
- Private deck off kitchen
- Large pantry
- Bedroom with en-suite,
- Brick exposure throughout home
- W/D
- Central AC
- Bathroom with jetted tub and shower combo
- Second bedroom with built ins
- Master has a ton of natural light from large windows
- 3rd floor bathroom has walk in tub shower combo
- Three bedrooms on second floor and two bedrooms on third floor
- Large top floor bedroom with Juliet balcony
- Pets allowed with $150 deposit
- NO SMOKING
- Water included
- Street parking

(RLNE5123913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 1st St NW have any available units?
2302 1st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 1st St NW have?
Some of 2302 1st St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 1st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2302 1st St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 1st St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 1st St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2302 1st St NW offer parking?
No, 2302 1st St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2302 1st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 1st St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 1st St NW have a pool?
No, 2302 1st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2302 1st St NW have accessible units?
No, 2302 1st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 1st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 1st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
