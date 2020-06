Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW! Spectacular *furnished* penthouse at Adams Row in the heart of Adams Morgan. Enjoy city living in this chic 2 Bed | 2 Bath lofted two-story space. Open-concept living with over 1,100 sq ft of luminous space. Windows on two sides and three private outdoor spaces (approx 400 sq ft total). The first floor boasts hardwood flooring and access to two separate balconies. Modern kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances | gas cooking | pantry | dining table. A dramatic staircase leads to the second level mezzanine where you'll find a home office/workspace and views overlooking the living space below. Enjoy drinks on the private roof terrace and take in the panoramic view including the Washington Monument. Washer/Dryer in-unit. Garage parking (1 space) included. Steps to The LINE DC eateries | Tryst | the DINER | Lucky Buns| Tail Up Goat | Mintwood Place | Harris Teeter and nightlife along popular 18th Street.