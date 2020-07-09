2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Modern 1-bedroom basement apartment in boutique three-unit townhouse in the heart of Adams Morgan. Completely renovated in 2015, the nearly 400-square foot unit features 8+ foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, updated bathroom, custom blinds, much sunlight, private front patio space and smart lock front door. Bedroom closet is 22" x 88". Also some storage space in enclosed area outside bedroom window (24" x 34") and in utility closet. Windows have Eastern sunlight exposure (morning/afternoon sun). No move-in fee. The apartment is steps to Harris Teeter, Safeway, Starbucks, The Line Hotel, Adams Morgan dining, dry cleaner, Vida Fitness, and close to three Metro stops, multiple bus stops, Capital Bike Share, Meridian Hill Park and Rock Creek Park. Walk Score: 98. Tenant pays electric separately, and then an additional $30 per month for water/gas. No pets, no smoking, no short-term/AirBnB rentals. Reserved, covered parking spaces available one block away at Colonial Parking (2328 Champlain St.) offered at $250/mo. D.C. Water installed new copper water pipes externally in November 2017. Video: https://youtu.be/icLrs4hs_3s