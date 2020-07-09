All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW

2298 Champlain Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2298 Champlain Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Modern 1-bedroom basement apartment in boutique three-unit townhouse in the heart of Adams Morgan. Completely renovated in 2015, the nearly 400-square foot unit features 8+ foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, updated bathroom, custom blinds, much sunlight, private front patio space and smart lock front door. Bedroom closet is 22" x 88". Also some storage space in enclosed area outside bedroom window (24" x 34") and in utility closet. Windows have Eastern sunlight exposure (morning/afternoon sun). No move-in fee. The apartment is steps to Harris Teeter, Safeway, Starbucks, The Line Hotel, Adams Morgan dining, dry cleaner, Vida Fitness, and close to three Metro stops, multiple bus stops, Capital Bike Share, Meridian Hill Park and Rock Creek Park. Walk Score: 98. Tenant pays electric separately, and then an additional $30 per month for water/gas. No pets, no smoking, no short-term/AirBnB rentals. Reserved, covered parking spaces available one block away at Colonial Parking (2328 Champlain St.) offered at $250/mo. D.C. Water installed new copper water pipes externally in November 2017. Video: https://youtu.be/icLrs4hs_3s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have any available units?
2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have?
Some of 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 CHAMPLAIN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

