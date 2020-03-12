All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2253 12th Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2253 12th Place NW
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

2253 12th Place NW

2253 12th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2253 12th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2253 12th Place NW Available 09/10/19 Townhouse Gem Off U Street! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two-bedroom rowhome right along U Street! With hardwood floors throughout, tons of natural light, exposed brick, and private backdoor patio, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious and bright main living room on the first floor, where there's plenty of room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with modern appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Heading through the back door, you will make your way outside to the perfect spot for hosting a weekend barbecue. check out the convenient half bath before heading upstairs. On the second level, you will find two nice sized bedrooms and a cottage styled hall bathroom, and a washer-dryer. With great closet space throughout, high ceilings, and an ideal location this unit will not last long!

Only steps from everything U Street has to offer, this home is located on picturesque 12th Place NW. If you dont feel like traveling far for food and fun neighborhood favorites like The Fainting Goat, Nellie's, and Thai X-ing are just down the street. The Atlantic Plumbing movie theatre is just a few blocks over, as well. Grab some TastyBurger and enjoy a movie night or see what's happening at 9:30 Club. For your grocery needs, head to Trader Joes just a half-mile away on 14th Street. Both Shaw and Columbia Heights are easily accessible via metro (green/yellow) or a nice walk. Buses are also easy to catch and make commuting from this neighborhood super easy.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5080415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 12th Place NW have any available units?
2253 12th Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 12th Place NW have?
Some of 2253 12th Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 12th Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
2253 12th Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 12th Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 12th Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 2253 12th Place NW offer parking?
No, 2253 12th Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 2253 12th Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 12th Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 12th Place NW have a pool?
No, 2253 12th Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 2253 12th Place NW have accessible units?
No, 2253 12th Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 12th Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 12th Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University