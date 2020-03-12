Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly media room

2253 12th Place NW Available 09/10/19 Townhouse Gem Off U Street! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two-bedroom rowhome right along U Street! With hardwood floors throughout, tons of natural light, exposed brick, and private backdoor patio, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious and bright main living room on the first floor, where there's plenty of room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with modern appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Heading through the back door, you will make your way outside to the perfect spot for hosting a weekend barbecue. check out the convenient half bath before heading upstairs. On the second level, you will find two nice sized bedrooms and a cottage styled hall bathroom, and a washer-dryer. With great closet space throughout, high ceilings, and an ideal location this unit will not last long!



Only steps from everything U Street has to offer, this home is located on picturesque 12th Place NW. If you dont feel like traveling far for food and fun neighborhood favorites like The Fainting Goat, Nellie's, and Thai X-ing are just down the street. The Atlantic Plumbing movie theatre is just a few blocks over, as well. Grab some TastyBurger and enjoy a movie night or see what's happening at 9:30 Club. For your grocery needs, head to Trader Joes just a half-mile away on 14th Street. Both Shaw and Columbia Heights are easily accessible via metro (green/yellow) or a nice walk. Buses are also easy to catch and make commuting from this neighborhood super easy.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5080415)