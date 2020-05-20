225 Bryant St NE #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Near Metro - Unit B of 225 Bryant Street is a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment with an open floor plan and all new appliances. This duplex was recently completely renovated and is located in a quiet neighborhood near Catholic University and one of DCs best Childrens hospitals. Plus, commuting is a breeze being with a Walk Score of 86 and just a 10 minute walk to the red line at Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station.



Features:

-Separate front and back entrances

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Hardwood floors

-Great natural light!

-Central heat and air conditioning

-Brand new appliances and a full kitchen

-Open floor plan

-Security system



Nearby:

-Easy access to Rhode Island Avenue and the food + fun of Union Market and Shaw!

-Metro: Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Station (0.5 mi), Brookland-CUA Station (1.2 mi)

-Grocery: walking distance to Giant

-Restaurants: The Red Hen, Menomale Pizza Napoletana, Huacatay Peruvian Chicken, Busboys and Poets, MGM Roast Beef, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, KoChix, Fox Loves Taco

-Coffee & tea: Qualia Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Calabash Tea & Tonic, Pluma, Peregrine Espresso



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



