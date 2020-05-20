All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 225 Bryant St NE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
225 Bryant St NE #B
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

225 Bryant St NE #B

225 Bryant St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Bryant St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Near Metro - Unit B of 225 Bryant Street is a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment with an open floor plan and all new appliances. This duplex was recently completely renovated and is located in a quiet neighborhood near Catholic University and one of DCs best Childrens hospitals. Plus, commuting is a breeze being with a Walk Score of 86 and just a 10 minute walk to the red line at Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Separate front and back entrances
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Hardwood floors
-Great natural light!
-Central heat and air conditioning
-Brand new appliances and a full kitchen
-Open floor plan
-Security system

Nearby:
-Easy access to Rhode Island Avenue and the food + fun of Union Market and Shaw!
-Metro: Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Station (0.5 mi), Brookland-CUA Station (1.2 mi)
-Grocery: walking distance to Giant
-Restaurants: The Red Hen, Menomale Pizza Napoletana, Huacatay Peruvian Chicken, Busboys and Poets, MGM Roast Beef, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, KoChix, Fox Loves Taco
-Coffee & tea: Qualia Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Calabash Tea & Tonic, Pluma, Peregrine Espresso

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4782575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Bryant St NE #B have any available units?
225 Bryant St NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Bryant St NE #B have?
Some of 225 Bryant St NE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Bryant St NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
225 Bryant St NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Bryant St NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Bryant St NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 225 Bryant St NE #B offer parking?
No, 225 Bryant St NE #B does not offer parking.
Does 225 Bryant St NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Bryant St NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Bryant St NE #B have a pool?
No, 225 Bryant St NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 225 Bryant St NE #B have accessible units?
No, 225 Bryant St NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Bryant St NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Bryant St NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University