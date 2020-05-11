225 Bryant St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home Near Metro - This urban row house was recently completely renovated and features brand new appliances and a deck fit for entertaining! Unit A is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom two-story apartment located in a quiet neighborhood near Catholic University and one of DCs best Childrens hospitals. Plus, commuting is a breeze being with a Walk Score of 86 and just a 10 minute walk to the red line at Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station.



Features:

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Hardwood floors

-Brand new appliances and granite counters throughout

-Lots of natural light in every room

-Central heat and air conditioning

-Ensuite bathroom in each bedroom

-Open floor plan

-Back deck, perfect for entertaining

-Off-street parking available

-Pet friendly!



Nearby:

-Easy access to Rhode Island Avenue and the food + fun of Union Market and Shaw!

-Metro: Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Station (0.5 mi), Brookland-CUA Station (1.2 mi)

-Grocery: walking distance to Giant

-Restaurants: The Red Hen, Menomale Pizza Napoletana, Huacatay Peruvian Chicken, Busboys and Poets, MGM Roast Beef, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, KoChix, Fox Loves Taco

-Coffee & tea: Qualia Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Calabash Tea & Tonic, Pluma, Peregrine Espresso



