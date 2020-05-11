225 Bryant St NE

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home Near Metro - This urban row house was recently completely renovated and features brand new appliances and a deck fit for entertaining! Unit A is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom two-story apartment located in a quiet neighborhood near Catholic University and one of DCs best Childrens hospitals. Plus, commuting is a breeze being with a Walk Score of 86 and just a 10 minute walk to the red line at Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station.
Features:
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Hardwood floors
-Brand new appliances and granite counters throughout
-Lots of natural light in every room
-Central heat and air conditioning
-Ensuite bathroom in each bedroom
-Open floor plan
-Back deck, perfect for entertaining
-Off-street parking available
-Pet friendly!
Nearby:
-Easy access to Rhode Island Avenue and the food + fun of Union Market and Shaw!
-Metro: Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Station (0.5 mi), Brookland-CUA Station (1.2 mi)
-Grocery: walking distance to Giant
-Restaurants: The Red Hen, Menomale Pizza Napoletana, Huacatay Peruvian Chicken, Busboys and Poets, MGM Roast Beef, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, KoChix, Fox Loves Taco
-Coffee & tea: Qualia Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Calabash Tea & Tonic, Pluma, Peregrine Espresso
