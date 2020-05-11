All apartments in Washington
225 Bryant St NE
225 Bryant St NE

225 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home Near Metro - This urban row house was recently completely renovated and features brand new appliances and a deck fit for entertaining! Unit A is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom two-story apartment located in a quiet neighborhood near Catholic University and one of DCs best Childrens hospitals. Plus, commuting is a breeze being with a Walk Score of 86 and just a 10 minute walk to the red line at Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood station.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Hardwood floors
-Brand new appliances and granite counters throughout
-Lots of natural light in every room
-Central heat and air conditioning
-Ensuite bathroom in each bedroom
-Open floor plan
-Back deck, perfect for entertaining
-Off-street parking available
-Pet friendly!

Nearby:
-Easy access to Rhode Island Avenue and the food + fun of Union Market and Shaw!
-Metro: Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Station (0.5 mi), Brookland-CUA Station (1.2 mi)
-Grocery: walking distance to Giant
-Restaurants: The Red Hen, Menomale Pizza Napoletana, Huacatay Peruvian Chicken, Busboys and Poets, MGM Roast Beef, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, KoChix, Fox Loves Taco
-Coffee & tea: Qualia Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Calabash Tea & Tonic, Pluma, Peregrine Espresso

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4782582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Bryant St NE have any available units?
225 Bryant St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Bryant St NE have?
Some of 225 Bryant St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Bryant St NE currently offering any rent specials?
225 Bryant St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Bryant St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Bryant St NE is pet friendly.
Does 225 Bryant St NE offer parking?
Yes, 225 Bryant St NE offers parking.
Does 225 Bryant St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Bryant St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Bryant St NE have a pool?
No, 225 Bryant St NE does not have a pool.
Does 225 Bryant St NE have accessible units?
No, 225 Bryant St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Bryant St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Bryant St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
