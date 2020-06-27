2220 20TH STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome to what has long been known as one of Washington's Best Addresses, and deservedly so as it is arguably the city's finest pre-war building! Here architectural splendor from a bygone era combines with modern amenities to offer a pearl of a property from which the world is your oyster! Tony Kalorama is at your doorstep, trendy Dupont Circle, charming Woodley Park and vibrant Adams Morgan are in your backyard. #45 brims with old world charm, with tasteful trim-work throughout. This approximately 800 square foot home evokes the grandeur of a bygone age without sacrificing modern amenity. The kitchen features granite counters, off-white cabinets, and stainless appliances. This unit has its own washer and dryer. The windowed bathroom has marble tile and a beautiful claw-foot bathtub with shower. The living room is anchored by a handsome decorative fireplace and boasts ceiling fan and crown molding. Dramatic 10' ceilings throughout add volume to the generously proportioned rooms. The home features two hall closets. The Mendota provides its residents with many amenities including: extended hours front desk (7am- 11pm), laundry room, landscaped courtyard, bicycle storage and extra storage. The location is unbeatable! Located on a quiet side street in the heart of Kalorama Triangle, yet only blocks to Metro, restaurants, shops and entertainment in Dupont Circle, Woodley Park and Adams Morgan. Plus, it's close to Rock Creek Park and Kalorama Park for those seeking nature.