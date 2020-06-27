All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2220 20TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2220 20TH STREET NW
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2220 20TH STREET NW

2220 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2220 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to what has long been known as one of Washington's Best Addresses, and deservedly so as it is arguably the city's finest pre-war building! Here architectural splendor from a bygone era combines with modern amenities to offer a pearl of a property from which the world is your oyster! Tony Kalorama is at your doorstep, trendy Dupont Circle, charming Woodley Park and vibrant Adams Morgan are in your backyard. #45 brims with old world charm, with tasteful trim-work throughout. This approximately 800 square foot home evokes the grandeur of a bygone age without sacrificing modern amenity. The kitchen features granite counters, off-white cabinets, and stainless appliances. This unit has its own washer and dryer. The windowed bathroom has marble tile and a beautiful claw-foot bathtub with shower. The living room is anchored by a handsome decorative fireplace and boasts ceiling fan and crown molding. Dramatic 10' ceilings throughout add volume to the generously proportioned rooms. The home features two hall closets. The Mendota provides its residents with many amenities including: extended hours front desk (7am- 11pm), laundry room, landscaped courtyard, bicycle storage and extra storage. The location is unbeatable! Located on a quiet side street in the heart of Kalorama Triangle, yet only blocks to Metro, restaurants, shops and entertainment in Dupont Circle, Woodley Park and Adams Morgan. Plus, it's close to Rock Creek Park and Kalorama Park for those seeking nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
2220 20TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2220 20TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2220 20TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2220 20TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2220 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2220 20TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2220 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 20TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2220 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2220 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2220 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University