Lovely three bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Anacostia neighborhood. Home also provides a living room ideal for entertaining. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and hardwood floors. A short Uber ride to Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's Grocery Stores, Potomac Avenue, and Eastern Market Metro Stations. and a bevy of dining, and entertainment. 15 minutes to Barracks Row, Navy Yard, National Stadium, downtown DC, and Maryland. HCVP Applicants encouraged and welcomed!