Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great opportunity to lease a newly renovated home in DC! Brand new washer & dryer, hot water heater, hardwood floors throughout, new cabinetry and more! This home is conveniently located near Union Market, Shopping, minutes away from major routes such as New York Avenue & Rte 50 and NOMA and public transportation. Schedule your tour today!