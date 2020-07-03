216 GALLATIN STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Another Peacock Properties beautiful renovation updated from top to bottom! The open layout cascades light throughout and its deep yard yearns for BBQ parties. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, deep mahogany colored floors and a long peninsula counter accented by ocean blue cabinets in the gourmet kitchen. Perfect for dining or hosting your next soir~e! Stainless steel gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The upper level features a spacious master suite with ample closets and floor-to-ceiling tile in both baths. Finished basement with wine fridge, bedroom and full bath. Credit offered for the buyer~s choice of Washer/Dryer! Did I mention the ~hail mary~ yard with garage door? It~s football season! This Petworth home will not disappoint. Open Saturday and Sunday! Seller plans on adding third ceiling fan prior to settlement. Max. Lease Term: 6 months.