Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

216 GALLATIN STREET NW

216 Gallatin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

216 Gallatin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Another Peacock Properties beautiful renovation updated from top to bottom! The open layout cascades light throughout and its deep yard yearns for BBQ parties. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, deep mahogany colored floors and a long peninsula counter accented by ocean blue cabinets in the gourmet kitchen. Perfect for dining or hosting your next soir~e! Stainless steel gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The upper level features a spacious master suite with ample closets and floor-to-ceiling tile in both baths. Finished basement with wine fridge, bedroom and full bath. Credit offered for the buyer~s choice of Washer/Dryer! Did I mention the ~hail mary~ yard with garage door? It~s football season! This Petworth home will not disappoint. Open Saturday and Sunday! Seller plans on adding third ceiling fan prior to settlement. Max. Lease Term: 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have any available units?
216 GALLATIN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have?
Some of 216 GALLATIN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 GALLATIN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
216 GALLATIN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 GALLATIN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 216 GALLATIN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 GALLATIN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

