2128 11th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic top level 2 bed 2 bath condo located in U St Corridor. Unit features amazing natural light with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite breakfast bar and counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a full sized stacked washer & dryer in unit. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space, custom blinds throughout, and large bathrooms with his and her sinks in the master! Finishing this awesome apartment is an over-sized balcony and large parking space included in the rent!



Amazing Location! Just steps away from 14th and U Street restaurants, shops, entertainment as well as Meridian Hill Park. U Street Metro and Dupont Circle less than a mile walking distance. With a walkscore of 99 this location is considered a walkers paradise.



Pets considered on a case by case bases.

Unit comes with 1 large parking space INCLUDED in the rent!



Contact us to schedule a showing.