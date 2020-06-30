All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2128 11th Street Northwest

2128 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2128 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic top level 2 bed 2 bath condo located in U St Corridor. Unit features amazing natural light with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite breakfast bar and counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a full sized stacked washer & dryer in unit. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space, custom blinds throughout, and large bathrooms with his and her sinks in the master! Finishing this awesome apartment is an over-sized balcony and large parking space included in the rent!

Amazing Location! Just steps away from 14th and U Street restaurants, shops, entertainment as well as Meridian Hill Park. U Street Metro and Dupont Circle less than a mile walking distance. With a walkscore of 99 this location is considered a walkers paradise.

Pets considered on a case by case bases.
Unit comes with 1 large parking space INCLUDED in the rent!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 11th Street Northwest have any available units?
2128 11th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 11th Street Northwest have?
Some of 2128 11th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 11th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2128 11th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 11th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 11th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2128 11th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2128 11th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2128 11th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 11th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 11th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2128 11th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2128 11th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2128 11th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 11th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 11th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

