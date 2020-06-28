2127 N St NW

Amenities

This AIA award winning home is a light-filled, three-story single-family home with modern luxuries like a steam shower, wine fridge, and a two-tiered rooftop deck. This home is perfect for entertaining with an open living area, and top and main floor decks allow you to enjoy the property both indoors and out. Dupont Circle is home to a deluge of renown restaurants and bars and keeps them all in close-quarters so you can explore on foot. Of course, if you do need a Metro station, youll find one right around the corner.