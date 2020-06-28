All apartments in Washington
2127 N St NW
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2127 N St NW

2127 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2127 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This AIA award winning home is a light-filled, three-story single-family home with modern luxuries like a steam shower, wine fridge, and a two-tiered rooftop deck. This home is perfect for entertaining with an open living area, and top and main floor decks allow you to enjoy the property both indoors and out. Dupont Circle is home to a deluge of renown restaurants and bars and keeps them all in close-quarters so you can explore on foot. Of course, if you do need a Metro station, youll find one right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 N St NW have any available units?
2127 N St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2127 N St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2127 N St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 N St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2127 N St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2127 N St NW offer parking?
No, 2127 N St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2127 N St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 N St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 N St NW have a pool?
No, 2127 N St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2127 N St NW have accessible units?
No, 2127 N St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 N St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 N St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 N St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 N St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
