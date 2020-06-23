All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2125 14th St Nw

2125 14th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2125 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
Available for 6, 9 or 12 months. FURNISHED. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED. Large, sunny corner 2BR/2BA at Union Row! Includes maple hardwood floors, north and west exposures, spacious open living space, separate dining area, gourmet open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, WASHER-DRYER in unit, and excellent closet space. Walk to everything! Building has front desk concierge, beautiful common spaces, Yes! Organic Market, CVS. Sweetgreen across the street, endless dining and nightlife options all within blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 14th St Nw have any available units?
2125 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 14th St Nw have?
Some of 2125 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2125 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2125 14th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2125 14th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2125 14th St Nw offers parking.
Does 2125 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 2125 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2125 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2125 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 14th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
