2125 14th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking garage

Available for 6, 9 or 12 months. FURNISHED. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED. Large, sunny corner 2BR/2BA at Union Row! Includes maple hardwood floors, north and west exposures, spacious open living space, separate dining area, gourmet open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, WASHER-DRYER in unit, and excellent closet space. Walk to everything! Building has front desk concierge, beautiful common spaces, Yes! Organic Market, CVS. Sweetgreen across the street, endless dining and nightlife options all within blocks.