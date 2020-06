Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom with a bonus room in the third level and one full bath. Close to downtown, easy access to Pennsylvania Ave and Metrobus and 1 mile to Naylor Road metro. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors through out. Pets welcome on cases by case basis. Off-street parking available for a fee. Tenant only pays electric bill.