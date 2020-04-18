All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2113 37TH STREET NW

2113 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2113 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Not your typical Glover Park house! This end-unit, brick townhouse combines the charm of the Glover Park rowhouse with updated amenities and a unique addition-- high ceilings, natural light, two private patios, updated kitchen with breakfast area, living room, dining room and a family room (or 3rd bedroom) on the main level. Both bedrooms upstairs are generously sized, and the master bedroom includes a sitting room/office. The driveway provides parking for 2 cars.Glover Park is a vibrant neighborhood with daily necessities (grocery, pharmacy, gas, dry cleaners), recreation (gyms, playgrounds, trails, dog parks, bike share), and community (top rated public/private schools, post office, library, Guy Mason Rec Center), and dining all at your front door. The home is just a few blocks from the Georgetown University Hospital campus and Georgetown shops. Commuting neighbors enjoy the easy access to downtown, Arlington, McLean and Bethesda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 37TH STREET NW have any available units?
2113 37TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 37TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2113 37TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 37TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2113 37TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 37TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 37TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2113 37TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2113 37TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2113 37TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 37TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 37TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2113 37TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2113 37TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2113 37TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 37TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 37TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
