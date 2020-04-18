2113 37TH STREET NW

Amenities

Not your typical Glover Park house! This end-unit, brick townhouse combines the charm of the Glover Park rowhouse with updated amenities and a unique addition-- high ceilings, natural light, two private patios, updated kitchen with breakfast area, living room, dining room and a family room (or 3rd bedroom) on the main level. Both bedrooms upstairs are generously sized, and the master bedroom includes a sitting room/office. The driveway provides parking for 2 cars.Glover Park is a vibrant neighborhood with daily necessities (grocery, pharmacy, gas, dry cleaners), recreation (gyms, playgrounds, trails, dog parks, bike share), and community (top rated public/private schools, post office, library, Guy Mason Rec Center), and dining all at your front door. The home is just a few blocks from the Georgetown University Hospital campus and Georgetown shops. Commuting neighbors enjoy the easy access to downtown, Arlington, McLean and Bethesda.