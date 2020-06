Amenities

Nicely appointed 1BR in the Valley Vista Beaux Art building. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area with with built ins. Stainless steel appliances in updated kitchen. White bath, nice sized BR, with large walk in. Building has front desk, and is close to DuPont, Woodley Park, and all the area has to offer.