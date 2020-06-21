2035 2ND STREET NW

Amenities

Charming condo with best of both worlds in Bloomingdale. Parker Flats was transformed from the former Gage School, built in 1904, to 92 condominiums in 2007. This unit is a top floor one bedroom with tons of storage space, a den for extra flexible space, and an additional storage nook off the master bedroom currently used to store bikes. This unit is the same size as many two bedrooms in the area, if not larger. The building features a small gym, huge shared courtyard for entertaining, and the unit comes with garage parking. Walk to Shaw metro, bike share, major bus lines, restaurants, and nightlife. Don't miss this one- super unique. Landlord pays for trash, sewer, and water. Garage parking can be added for $150/month. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.