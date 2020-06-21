All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

2035 2ND STREET NW

2035 2nd Street Northwest · (202) 386-6330
Location

2035 2nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G302 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Charming condo with best of both worlds in Bloomingdale. Parker Flats was transformed from the former Gage School, built in 1904, to 92 condominiums in 2007. This unit is a top floor one bedroom with tons of storage space, a den for extra flexible space, and an additional storage nook off the master bedroom currently used to store bikes. This unit is the same size as many two bedrooms in the area, if not larger. The building features a small gym, huge shared courtyard for entertaining, and the unit comes with garage parking. Walk to Shaw metro, bike share, major bus lines, restaurants, and nightlife. Don't miss this one- super unique. Landlord pays for trash, sewer, and water. Garage parking can be added for $150/month. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 2ND STREET NW have any available units?
2035 2ND STREET NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 2ND STREET NW have?
Some of 2035 2ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 2ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2035 2ND STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 2ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 2ND STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2035 2ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2035 2ND STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2035 2ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 2ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 2ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2035 2ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2035 2ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2035 2ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 2ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 2ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
