Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities

2024 16th St NW Unit B Available 09/01/20 Luxury off U Street! - This beautiful unit is set inside a recently converted, expansive rowhome whose location is unparalleled! Step inside to find an open living and dining area with high 12" ceilings, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout. Ample cabinetry, including wine storage, means that you can store all your kitchen accouterments with ease. Marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a high-end gas range, add to the contemporary interior style. In the adjacent hallway, you'll find a washer and dryer set. The bedroom features a double-door closet and a glass-paned door that leads to the rear breezeway. Rounding out this lovely unit is a bathroom enrobed in marble, with a rainfall shower and glass door. To top everything off, the temperature is controlled by a Nest thermostat.



Located in the heart of the city on a tree-lined street, this unit has an unbeatable location and is walking distance from Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is a 5-minute walk away and plenty of buses run through the neighborhood. Walk Score of 96.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5966049)