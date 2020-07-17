All apartments in Washington
2024 16th St NW Unit B

2024 16th Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2024 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2024 16th St NW Unit B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2024 16th St NW Unit B Available 09/01/20 Luxury off U Street! - This beautiful unit is set inside a recently converted, expansive rowhome whose location is unparalleled! Step inside to find an open living and dining area with high 12" ceilings, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout. Ample cabinetry, including wine storage, means that you can store all your kitchen accouterments with ease. Marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a high-end gas range, add to the contemporary interior style. In the adjacent hallway, you'll find a washer and dryer set. The bedroom features a double-door closet and a glass-paned door that leads to the rear breezeway. Rounding out this lovely unit is a bathroom enrobed in marble, with a rainfall shower and glass door. To top everything off, the temperature is controlled by a Nest thermostat.

Located in the heart of the city on a tree-lined street, this unit has an unbeatable location and is walking distance from Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is a 5-minute walk away and plenty of buses run through the neighborhood. Walk Score of 96.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have any available units?
2024 16th St NW Unit B has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have?
Some of 2024 16th St NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 16th St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2024 16th St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 16th St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2024 16th St NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 2024 16th St NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 16th St NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 2024 16th St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2024 16th St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 16th St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 16th St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
