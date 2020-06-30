All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2020 TREMONT STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2020 TREMONT STREET SE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

2020 TREMONT STREET SE

2020 Tremont Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2020 Tremont Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 level, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the Oxon Run. Home boast an eat-in Gourmet Kitchen, living room, den, one car garage, parking pad and fenced backyard. Kitchen comes complete with Quaker cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters), and Hardwood Floors. Walk score of 89. Steps to Southern Avenue Metro Stations, the ARC, parks, walking trails, IHOP, bistros, and Giant Foods Grocery Store. 10 minutes to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Department of Homeland Defense, Coast Guard Headquarters, Saint Elizabeth re-Development, MGM Grand Casino and National Harbor. 20 minutes to Downtown DC, and Alexandria, VA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have any available units?
2020 TREMONT STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have?
Some of 2020 TREMONT STREET SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 TREMONT STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2020 TREMONT STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 TREMONT STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE offers parking.
Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 TREMONT STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 TREMONT STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University