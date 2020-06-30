2020 TREMONT STREET SE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 level, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the Oxon Run. Home boast an eat-in Gourmet Kitchen, living room, den, one car garage, parking pad and fenced backyard. Kitchen comes complete with Quaker cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters), and Hardwood Floors. Walk score of 89. Steps to Southern Avenue Metro Stations, the ARC, parks, walking trails, IHOP, bistros, and Giant Foods Grocery Store. 10 minutes to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Department of Homeland Defense, Coast Guard Headquarters, Saint Elizabeth re-Development, MGM Grand Casino and National Harbor. 20 minutes to Downtown DC, and Alexandria, VA.