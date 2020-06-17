2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B

Amenities

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth English Basement Available Now! - Renters Warehouse DC is excited to present this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom English Basement with bright open concept living space. The galley kitchen includes granite counters, censored lights, and a dishwasher with stainless steel racks. Jumbo full-size washer and dryer in unit. The luxury bathroom has high end heated stone floors, round sink, and a garden soaking bathtub. The cozy bedroom has great closet space. The patio/backyard overlooks the Crispus Attucks Park. ADT security and water included. Internet and cable hookup and sound insulation installed in high ceiling and walls. Awesome location between Rhode Island Ave, Shaw and U Street. Nearby restaurants, shops, entertainment, universities, and hospitals. Access to bus lines and close to Rhode Island Avenue Metro (Red Line). Recreation center within walking distance. Street parking. No smoking. Pet-friendly. App fee is $45/person, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 Move In Fee. For more information and to schedule a showing call Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256.



(RLNE5136374)