Washington, DC
2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B

2018 North Capitol Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2018 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth English Basement Available Now! - Renters Warehouse DC is excited to present this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom English Basement with bright open concept living space. The galley kitchen includes granite counters, censored lights, and a dishwasher with stainless steel racks. Jumbo full-size washer and dryer in unit. The luxury bathroom has high end heated stone floors, round sink, and a garden soaking bathtub. The cozy bedroom has great closet space. The patio/backyard overlooks the Crispus Attucks Park. ADT security and water included. Internet and cable hookup and sound insulation installed in high ceiling and walls. Awesome location between Rhode Island Ave, Shaw and U Street. Nearby restaurants, shops, entertainment, universities, and hospitals. Access to bus lines and close to Rhode Island Avenue Metro (Red Line). Recreation center within walking distance. Street parking. No smoking. Pet-friendly. App fee is $45/person, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 Move In Fee. For more information and to schedule a showing call Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5136374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have any available units?
2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have?
Some of 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B is pet friendly.
Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B offer parking?
No, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B does not offer parking.
Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have a pool?
No, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 North Capitol St NW, Apt. B has units with dishwashers.

