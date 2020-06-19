2016 CAPITOL NW

Amenities

Available Immediately English Basement: very spacious, renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom basement apartment with new, modern amenities. Location details:* Located in the Bloomingdale neighborhood a block away from Boundary Stone and El Camino.* Minutes away from both the Shaw (Yellow/Green lines) and Rhode Island Ave (Red Line) Metro Stations.* Less than a block away from MetroBus.*Zone 5 Street Parking Readily Available.*Sits in front of the beautiful Crispus Attucks Park.Details about the unit:* W/D in unit (not shared)*2 bedrooms/bathrooms, with a private entrance.* Newly remodeled with stainless appliances, wood flooring and stunning exposed brick.* Central Air and Heat* Shared back deck with separate BBQ area.Utilities:* Water/trash, INCLUDED in rent!* Separately metered electric and gas to be paid by tenant.$50 application fee for interested parties. 1 month's rent due upon lease signing as security deposit. First month's rent due upon move in.