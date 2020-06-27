All apartments in Washington
Location

2011 16th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available August 1 - HCVP/Section 8 Welcomed

Top to bottom remodel and renovation only a few blocks from Capitol Hill on the bus line walking distance to groceries and on a quiet, safe, and clean block.

Recently updated appliances, gas stove, hardwood floors, recently redone bathrooms, wood floors, windows and much much more. Nice sized backyard.

One year lease minimum. Rent does not include electric and gas. Landlord pays water and trash. Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Program welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have any available units?
2011 16th St SE - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2011 16th St SE - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2011 16th St SE - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 16th St SE - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 offer parking?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have a pool?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 16th St SE - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 16th St SE - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
