2011 16th St SE - 4

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available August 1 - HCVP/Section 8 Welcomed



Top to bottom remodel and renovation only a few blocks from Capitol Hill on the bus line walking distance to groceries and on a quiet, safe, and clean block.



Recently updated appliances, gas stove, hardwood floors, recently redone bathrooms, wood floors, windows and much much more. Nice sized backyard.



One year lease minimum. Rent does not include electric and gas. Landlord pays water and trash. Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Program welcomed.