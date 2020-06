Amenities

Bright spacious Victorian Townhouse English basement apartment with private front entrance. Foyer entry, Eat in kitchen. 2 Patios. Great closets. 1 block to Conn Ave. EZ access to 2 Metro stops. 2 Bike Share Stations nearb. Convenient to restaurants and shopping in Adams Morgan, Dupont or Calvert/Woodley. Electric is separate. Heat, water are free. Washer and dryer are in the building, right outside bedroom door. Sentrilock. Bike score 91/walkscore 96.