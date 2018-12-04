All apartments in Washington
2003 GALES ST NE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

2003 GALES ST NE

2003 Gales Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 Bedroom unit with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops . This unit has hardwood flowers , plenty of space and private parking at the rear. Come take a look for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 GALES ST NE have any available units?
2003 GALES ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 GALES ST NE have?
Some of 2003 GALES ST NE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 GALES ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2003 GALES ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 GALES ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 2003 GALES ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2003 GALES ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 2003 GALES ST NE offers parking.
Does 2003 GALES ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 GALES ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 GALES ST NE have a pool?
No, 2003 GALES ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2003 GALES ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2003 GALES ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 GALES ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 GALES ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.

