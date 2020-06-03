All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
200 Q St Ne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Q St Ne

200 Q Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

200 Q Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
coffee bar
concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lease Take over starting early February 2019 -- flexible start date. Unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a newer luxury building. Lease runs through June 2019 with the option to renew.

Large windows. Plush carpeting. Garage parking available at cost but street parking available too. Washer and dryer in unit. Multiple gyms and grill areas with Swimming Pool in the complex. Concierge - Automated dry cleaning drop off/pick up.

Centrally located in Eckington/NOMA and Shaw area. Near H Street Corridor, just blocks away from the red line NoMa metro & Union Station. Complex also offers shuttle to the metro. Near Whole Foods and Harris Teeter nearby, along with Union market, and a bunch of great restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby Running trail.

No downpayment required but asking $500 (negotiable) to cover the amenities fee that was paid upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Q St Ne have any available units?
200 Q St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Q St Ne have?
Some of 200 Q St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Q St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
200 Q St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Q St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 200 Q St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 200 Q St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 200 Q St Ne offers parking.
Does 200 Q St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Q St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Q St Ne have a pool?
Yes, 200 Q St Ne has a pool.
Does 200 Q St Ne have accessible units?
No, 200 Q St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Q St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Q St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
