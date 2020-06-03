200 Q St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool coffee bar concierge bbq/grill

Lease Take over starting early February 2019 -- flexible start date. Unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a newer luxury building. Lease runs through June 2019 with the option to renew.



Large windows. Plush carpeting. Garage parking available at cost but street parking available too. Washer and dryer in unit. Multiple gyms and grill areas with Swimming Pool in the complex. Concierge - Automated dry cleaning drop off/pick up.



Centrally located in Eckington/NOMA and Shaw area. Near H Street Corridor, just blocks away from the red line NoMa metro & Union Station. Complex also offers shuttle to the metro. Near Whole Foods and Harris Teeter nearby, along with Union market, and a bunch of great restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby Running trail.



No downpayment required but asking $500 (negotiable) to cover the amenities fee that was paid upon move in.