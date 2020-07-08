All apartments in Washington
Location

20 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Big,Cozy home in Washington DC -
Renters warehouse proudly presents this sensational 3 Bed/3Bath Row Home, Bsmt with Den,
Attic with Bonus Room & Pkg in Bloomingdale - 3
Bedrooms, 3 Bath Row Home with Hardwood floors.
Great backyard with Parking. Tons of storage plus
walk-up attic with a Bonus Room &.a basement with a
Den/Office with a full bath. Stainless Steel Appliances.
1,120 Square Feet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk to
many shops and restaurants in the Bloomingdale area.
Close to Howard University. Tenant pays all utilities.
First-month rent and a security deposit equal to one
month rent due at lease signing. Pets are warmly
welcomed on a case-by-case basis with a one-time pet
fee of $250 per pet. $50application fee. $99 move in fee
Dont hesitate to schedule your self showing at tenantturner.com or contact Michael at (202) 740-7796 for assistance

(RLNE5748070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Adams St NW have any available units?
20 Adams St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Adams St NW have?
Some of 20 Adams St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Adams St NW currently offering any rent specials?
20 Adams St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Adams St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Adams St NW is pet friendly.
Does 20 Adams St NW offer parking?
Yes, 20 Adams St NW offers parking.
Does 20 Adams St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Adams St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Adams St NW have a pool?
No, 20 Adams St NW does not have a pool.
Does 20 Adams St NW have accessible units?
No, 20 Adams St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Adams St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Adams St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

