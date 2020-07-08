20 Adams St NW

Amenities
Big,Cozy home in Washington DC -
Renters warehouse proudly presents this sensational 3 Bed/3Bath Row Home, Bsmt with Den,
Attic with Bonus Room & Pkg in Bloomingdale - 3
Bedrooms, 3 Bath Row Home with Hardwood floors.
Great backyard with Parking. Tons of storage plus
walk-up attic with a Bonus Room &.a basement with a
Den/Office with a full bath. Stainless Steel Appliances.
1,120 Square Feet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk to
many shops and restaurants in the Bloomingdale area.
Close to Howard University. Tenant pays all utilities.
First-month rent and a security deposit equal to one
month rent due at lease signing. Pets are warmly
welcomed on a case-by-case basis with a one-time pet
fee of $250 per pet. $50application fee. $99 move in fee
Dont hesitate to schedule your self showing at tenantturner.com or contact Michael at (202) 740-7796 for assistance
(RLNE5748070)