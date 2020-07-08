20 Adams St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Big,Cozy home in Washington DC -

Renters warehouse proudly presents this sensational 3 Bed/3Bath Row Home, Bsmt with Den,

Attic with Bonus Room & Pkg in Bloomingdale - 3

Bedrooms, 3 Bath Row Home with Hardwood floors.

Great backyard with Parking. Tons of storage plus

walk-up attic with a Bonus Room &.a basement with a

Den/Office with a full bath. Stainless Steel Appliances.

1,120 Square Feet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk to

many shops and restaurants in the Bloomingdale area.

Close to Howard University. Tenant pays all utilities.

First-month rent and a security deposit equal to one

month rent due at lease signing. Pets are warmly

welcomed on a case-by-case basis with a one-time pet

fee of $250 per pet. $50application fee. $99 move in fee

Dont hesitate to schedule your self showing at tenantturner.com or contact Michael at (202) 740-7796 for assistance



(RLNE5748070)