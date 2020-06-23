1942 1ST NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Light and bright, updated 1-bedroom apartment in lovely Bloomingdale with a perfect park (Crispus Attucks-- look it up!) just a half block away, Red Hen and Boundary Stone restaurants just two blocks, plus Tiber Creek, Bacio, Aroi Thai, Hopscotch, Pub and the People, and Big Bear all nearby too. Enjoy this second floor unit with bay window, Victorian home views and wood floors with a grassy lawn outside and parking available for rent too. Available now, pets allowed case-by-case with an extra fee.