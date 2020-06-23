All apartments in Washington
1942 1ST NW

1942 1st Street Northwest
Location

1942 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Light and bright, updated 1-bedroom apartment in lovely Bloomingdale with a perfect park (Crispus Attucks-- look it up!) just a half block away, Red Hen and Boundary Stone restaurants just two blocks, plus Tiber Creek, Bacio, Aroi Thai, Hopscotch, Pub and the People, and Big Bear all nearby too. Enjoy this second floor unit with bay window, Victorian home views and wood floors with a grassy lawn outside and parking available for rent too. Available now, pets allowed case-by-case with an extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

