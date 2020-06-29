All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE

1930 Summit Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1930 Summit Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated row house, blocks from the Metro. 3 beds, 2 baths, fully finished basement with rear entrance, room in basement could be used as a bedroom, has closet and window. 2-year new kitchen cabinets, ss appliances, kitchen island, granite countertops, washer/dryer in basement, & amazing location just blocks from Harris Teeter grocery store, CVS, Union Market, close to amenities on H Street, Chinatown/Downtown, Capitol Hill, & Union Station. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS and NO SMOKING PLEASE. Please copy this link to apply online: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=1930-summit-place-ne-washington-dc-20002-wyzspt , $50 application fee per adult 18years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have any available units?
1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have?
Some of 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 SUMMIT PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University