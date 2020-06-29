Amenities
Renovated row house, blocks from the Metro. 3 beds, 2 baths, fully finished basement with rear entrance, room in basement could be used as a bedroom, has closet and window. 2-year new kitchen cabinets, ss appliances, kitchen island, granite countertops, washer/dryer in basement, & amazing location just blocks from Harris Teeter grocery store, CVS, Union Market, close to amenities on H Street, Chinatown/Downtown, Capitol Hill, & Union Station. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS and NO SMOKING PLEASE. Please copy this link to apply online: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=1930-summit-place-ne-washington-dc-20002-wyzspt , $50 application fee per adult 18years and older.