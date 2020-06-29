All apartments in Washington
1921 17th Street Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1921 17th Street Nw

1921 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1921 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Stunning 2.5BR/2BA Dupont rowhouse apt w/ yard

Historic charm with modern convenience in prime Dupont Circle location. Long-term lease rate of $4800/month, including cable, Wifi, and utilities allowance. Furnishings, off-street parking, and small pets negotiable.

Top 2 floors of renovated 2-unit 19th Century Victorian rowhouse. Ideally located on quiet, tree-lined street in prime Dupont Circle neighborhood. Steps to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in Dupont, U Street Corridor, 14th Street, and Adams Morgan. Great access to Metro red and green/yellow lines, bus routes, bikeshare, etc., or easy walk or bike ride to downtown, Georgetown, etc.

High ceilings, large windows, skylight above stairwell, and lots of light throughout. Approximately 1400 SF on 2 floors. Open-concept living space and full bathroom on main floor. 2 large bedrooms and small office/childrens room, and full bath upstairs. Outdoor patio, private deck, and fenced back yard. High-efficiency tankless water heater and HVAC with programmable Wifi thermostat.

MAIN FLOOR Great living and entertaining space. Restored original heart pine floors and woodwork, dramatic 10 ceilings and 2-story exposed brick wall and staircase, 2 decorative fireplaces,, and tiled entryway with mahogany doors and windows. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick fireplace, and large island with tons of storage. Living room with cozy built-in seating area, large ceiling fan, and vintage fireplace. Dining area with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and wine bar nook with cooler. Small 3-piece bathroom with clawfoot tub and heated marble floor and toilet seat

UPSTAIRS -- 2 large bedrooms, each with decorative original fireplaces with vintage tile and iron surrounds, crown molding, solid wood doors, ceiling fans, antique furnishings, floor-to-ceiling closets, other built-in storage. Small bonus room with built-in bookshelf and ceiling fan, currently used as office space but could be used as a nursery or extra bedroom for small child. Hall storage closet. W/D closet in 2nd bedroom. 3-piece bathroom with double sink and new dual-flush toilet.

OUTSIDE Front yard with large antique brick patio with wrought iron bench and table surrounded by flower beds, weeping cherry trees, and crepe myrtles. Fenced back yard with private upstairs deck and eating area off of kitchen, French doors and retractable screens. Shared lawn, tiled patio area, and BBQ grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 17th Street Nw have any available units?
1921 17th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 17th Street Nw have?
Some of 1921 17th Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 17th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1921 17th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 17th Street Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 17th Street Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1921 17th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1921 17th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 1921 17th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 17th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 17th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 1921 17th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1921 17th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1921 17th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 17th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 17th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
