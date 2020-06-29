1921 17th Street Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Stunning 2.5BR/2BA Dupont rowhouse apt w/ yard



Historic charm with modern convenience in prime Dupont Circle location. Long-term lease rate of $4800/month, including cable, Wifi, and utilities allowance. Furnishings, off-street parking, and small pets negotiable.



Top 2 floors of renovated 2-unit 19th Century Victorian rowhouse. Ideally located on quiet, tree-lined street in prime Dupont Circle neighborhood. Steps to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in Dupont, U Street Corridor, 14th Street, and Adams Morgan. Great access to Metro red and green/yellow lines, bus routes, bikeshare, etc., or easy walk or bike ride to downtown, Georgetown, etc.



High ceilings, large windows, skylight above stairwell, and lots of light throughout. Approximately 1400 SF on 2 floors. Open-concept living space and full bathroom on main floor. 2 large bedrooms and small office/childrens room, and full bath upstairs. Outdoor patio, private deck, and fenced back yard. High-efficiency tankless water heater and HVAC with programmable Wifi thermostat.



MAIN FLOOR Great living and entertaining space. Restored original heart pine floors and woodwork, dramatic 10 ceilings and 2-story exposed brick wall and staircase, 2 decorative fireplaces,, and tiled entryway with mahogany doors and windows. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick fireplace, and large island with tons of storage. Living room with cozy built-in seating area, large ceiling fan, and vintage fireplace. Dining area with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and wine bar nook with cooler. Small 3-piece bathroom with clawfoot tub and heated marble floor and toilet seat



UPSTAIRS -- 2 large bedrooms, each with decorative original fireplaces with vintage tile and iron surrounds, crown molding, solid wood doors, ceiling fans, antique furnishings, floor-to-ceiling closets, other built-in storage. Small bonus room with built-in bookshelf and ceiling fan, currently used as office space but could be used as a nursery or extra bedroom for small child. Hall storage closet. W/D closet in 2nd bedroom. 3-piece bathroom with double sink and new dual-flush toilet.



OUTSIDE Front yard with large antique brick patio with wrought iron bench and table surrounded by flower beds, weeping cherry trees, and crepe myrtles. Fenced back yard with private upstairs deck and eating area off of kitchen, French doors and retractable screens. Shared lawn, tiled patio area, and BBQ grill.