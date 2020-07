Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

3 BR/2 BA in the heart of everything - Moments to Union Market! Grab it before it's gone! Recently new construction w/hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & modern baths. Open floor-plan allows for living and dining. Pet friendly. Moments to Bloomingdale. Very close to both New York Ave and Rhode Island Ave Metro (Red Line)! March 1 Move-In Date. Pets on a case by case basis.