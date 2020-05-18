1919 14th St Nw Unit: 612

Amenities
This lovely Junior One-bedroom is stylishly appointed with designer fixtures, stainless appliances, Silestone counters and much more. Modern features include Kaba electronic controlled-access locks, VRF heating and cooling, and Energy Star appliances.
All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.
Underground parking available for $250 per month.
Amenities
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Designer Bathrooms
Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Business Center
Bike Storage
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Front Desk
Mobile Kitchen Island