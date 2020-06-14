1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15

Amenities
Unit UNIT 15 Available 07/01/19 Nestled in its own community sits this lovely 2 BR 2 bath condo! The condo is conveniently located in the heart of Adams Morgan and is just a short walk to the Woodley Park
metro. With tons of shops, restaurants, and nightlife this condo is in the ideal location!
Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- 2 levels
- Gas fireplace
- Separate dining area
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Large master closet
- Master bedroom on suite
- Tons of natural light
- Garage parking
- Storage space
- W/D in unit
- Water and gas included
- Pet Friendly with $250 Deposit
UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST
(RLNE4922052)