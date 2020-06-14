All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15

1913 Kalorama Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1913 Kalorama Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit UNIT 15 Available 07/01/19 Nestled in its own community sits this lovely 2 BR 2 bath condo! The condo is conveniently located in the heart of Adams Morgan and is just a short walk to the Woodley Park
metro. With tons of shops, restaurants, and nightlife this condo is in the ideal location!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- 2 levels
- Gas fireplace
- Separate dining area
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Large master closet
- Master bedroom on suite
- Tons of natural light
- Garage parking
- Storage space
- Pet Friendly
- W/D in unit
- Water and gas included
- Pet Friendly with $250 Deposit

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST

(RLNE4922052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have any available units?
1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have?
Some of 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 offers parking.
Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have a pool?
No, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have accessible units?
No, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University