1913 Kalorama Pl NW UNIT 15

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit UNIT 15 Available 07/01/19 Nestled in its own community sits this lovely 2 BR 2 bath condo! The condo is conveniently located in the heart of Adams Morgan and is just a short walk to the Woodley Park

metro. With tons of shops, restaurants, and nightlife this condo is in the ideal location!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- 2 levels

- Gas fireplace

- Separate dining area

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Large master closet

- Master bedroom on suite

- Tons of natural light

- Garage parking

- Storage space

- Pet Friendly

- W/D in unit

- Water and gas included

- Pet Friendly with $250 Deposit



UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



AVAILABLE JULY 1ST



(RLNE4922052)