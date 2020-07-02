1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Very light, newly furnished studio apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops, and restaurants. High ceilings, period moldings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, HVAC and W/D. Rent includes high speed internet with Wifi, flat screen High definition TV with Infinity cable package. The apartments is 1950.00 per month plus utilities. Apartment available August 15th, 2018. Minimum 90 day lease.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies, and night life.



Parking available for additional per month.