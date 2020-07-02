All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11

1906 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1906 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Very light, newly furnished studio apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops, and restaurants. High ceilings, period moldings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, HVAC and W/D. Rent includes high speed internet with Wifi, flat screen High definition TV with Infinity cable package. The apartments is 1950.00 per month plus utilities. Apartment available August 15th, 2018. Minimum 90 day lease.

Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies, and night life.

Parking available for additional per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have any available units?
1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have?
Some of 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 offer parking?
Yes, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 offers parking.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have a pool?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have accessible units?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 11 does not have units with dishwashers.

