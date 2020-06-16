All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

1901 16th Street, NW, Unit 202

1901 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
pet friendly
U Street Studio Apartment Off 16th Street NW! Full Sized Kitchen, Close By to Nightlife, Metro, Gym, & More! - Address: 1901 16th Street NW Unit 202 Washington, DC 20009
Market Rent: $1,695 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 381 Square Feet
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Available: Mid-April, 2019

This cozy studio apartment has a living area, bathroom, and full sized kitchen including an electric range stove/oven, dishwasher, & disposal. The unit has one AC wall unit in the living room area.

The location could not be any better! Situated on 16th Street, you are close by to 14th Street NW & U Street NW. Also, you can stroll down to Dupont Circle and Downtown DC.

Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal,
Application Fees: $65 Application Fee per person
Move In Fees: $200 Move In Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Sonia Ahmed- 917.664.2711
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4778879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

