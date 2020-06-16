Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities gym internet access pet friendly

U Street Studio Apartment Off 16th Street NW! Full Sized Kitchen, Close By to Nightlife, Metro, Gym, & More! - Address: 1901 16th Street NW Unit 202 Washington, DC 20009

Market Rent: $1,695 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 381 Square Feet

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Available: Mid-April, 2019



This cozy studio apartment has a living area, bathroom, and full sized kitchen including an electric range stove/oven, dishwasher, & disposal. The unit has one AC wall unit in the living room area.



The location could not be any better! Situated on 16th Street, you are close by to 14th Street NW & U Street NW. Also, you can stroll down to Dupont Circle and Downtown DC.



Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal,

Application Fees: $65 Application Fee per person

Move In Fees: $200 Move In Fee

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Sonia Ahmed- 917.664.2711

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



