Amenities
U Street Studio Apartment Off 16th Street NW! Full Sized Kitchen, Close By to Nightlife, Metro, Gym, & More! - Address: 1901 16th Street NW Unit 202 Washington, DC 20009
Market Rent: $1,695 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 381 Square Feet
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Available: Mid-April, 2019
This cozy studio apartment has a living area, bathroom, and full sized kitchen including an electric range stove/oven, dishwasher, & disposal. The unit has one AC wall unit in the living room area.
The location could not be any better! Situated on 16th Street, you are close by to 14th Street NW & U Street NW. Also, you can stroll down to Dupont Circle and Downtown DC.
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal,
Application Fees: $65 Application Fee per person
Move In Fees: $200 Move In Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Sonia Ahmed- 917.664.2711
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
