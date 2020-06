1865 MINTWOOD PL NW #6.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! A MUST SEE PROPERTY ! STUNNING 2 BEDROOM /2 BATH LOFT STYLE PENTHOUSE IN PRIME, HISTORIC KALORAMA TRIANGLE- CHARMING BOUTIQUE BUILDING NESTLED MID-BLOCK ON SOUGHT AFTER MINTWOOD PLACE! ONE CAR PARKING INCLUDED! TRULY A RARE OFFERING- GORGEOUS 2 LEVEL PENTHOUSE UNIT W/ PARKING AND ROOFTOP DECK! ****AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 21, 2020! ****FABULOUS MODERN OPEN FLOOR PLAN- GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT W/ SOUTHERN EXPOSURE, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, GORGEOUS UPDATED GOURMET KITCHEN AND 2 LUXURY -SPA LIKE FULL BATHS- ARCHED WINDOWS, LOADS OF CLOSET SPACE, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, HUGE LIVING SPACE- SKYLIGHTS AND BEYOND FABULOUS 400 SQ. FT. PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK WITH EXPANSIVE VIEWS! **SEC. 8 ACCEPTED**