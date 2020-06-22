1860 Clydesdale Place Nw

Amenities

hardwood floors pool some paid utils bathtub internet access furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors range Property Amenities pool internet access

The apartment:

Charming, furnished one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Lanier Heights available for short-term rental of three to six months (flexible). Huge windows overlooking the zoo (you really CAN hear the lions, monkeys, and seals!), lovely green views, expansive living room, large well-equipped kitchen with gas range, integrated bathtub and shower, wood floors throughout, excellent closets, big bedroom, nice architectural details. Quiet top floor, accessible by stairs only. High-speed wireless internet included. Roku device available for use with your Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming accounts. Free laundry in the basement.



The surroundings:

This is a small, mostly owner-occupied building where the neighbors all know and look out for each other. Located in a quiet area, but with easy access to bars, restaurants, public pool, library, Rock Creek Park running trails, and other amenities. Several bus lines run within a few blocks, and the walk is about 10-15 minutes from Woodley Park (Red Line) and Columbia Heights (Green and Yellow Lines) Metro stations.