Washington, DC
1860 Clydesdale Place Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1860 Clydesdale Place Nw

1860 Clydesdale Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Clydesdale Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
some paid utils
bathtub
internet access
furnished
The apartment:
Charming, furnished one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Lanier Heights available for short-term rental of three to six months (flexible). Huge windows overlooking the zoo (you really CAN hear the lions, monkeys, and seals!), lovely green views, expansive living room, large well-equipped kitchen with gas range, integrated bathtub and shower, wood floors throughout, excellent closets, big bedroom, nice architectural details. Quiet top floor, accessible by stairs only. High-speed wireless internet included. Roku device available for use with your Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming accounts. Free laundry in the basement.

The surroundings:
This is a small, mostly owner-occupied building where the neighbors all know and look out for each other. Located in a quiet area, but with easy access to bars, restaurants, public pool, library, Rock Creek Park running trails, and other amenities. Several bus lines run within a few blocks, and the walk is about 10-15 minutes from Woodley Park (Red Line) and Columbia Heights (Green and Yellow Lines) Metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have any available units?
1860 Clydesdale Place Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have?
Some of 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Clydesdale Place Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw offer parking?
No, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw has a pool.
Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have accessible units?
No, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Clydesdale Place Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
