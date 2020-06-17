All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:29 AM

1841 R STREET NW

1841 R Street Northwest · (301) 503-5036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1841 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Stunning bright and spacious furnished 1 BR with newly renovated full bath and kitchen sporting a spectacular private, fully fenced outdoor patio! This main level property is for those who love to be pampered! Located in a renovated circa 1900 Italian renaissance boutique building just a couple of blocks from Dupont metro, restaurants and galleries, the lucky tenant will revel in the massage chair surrounded by impressive artwork, electric fireplace, and a memory foam chair one can easily fall asleep in!This property sports marble flooring and excellent storage! Custom built-ins, washer & dryer, shower jets, & large bay window are just a few of this home's features. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays for electric and internet/phone. Available March 1, 2020 with a minimum 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 R STREET NW have any available units?
1841 R STREET NW has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 R STREET NW have?
Some of 1841 R STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1841 R STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 R STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1841 R STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1841 R STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1841 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 R STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1841 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1841 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1841 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 R STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
