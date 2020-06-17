1841 R STREET NW

Amenities

Stunning bright and spacious furnished 1 BR with newly renovated full bath and kitchen sporting a spectacular private, fully fenced outdoor patio! This main level property is for those who love to be pampered! Located in a renovated circa 1900 Italian renaissance boutique building just a couple of blocks from Dupont metro, restaurants and galleries, the lucky tenant will revel in the massage chair surrounded by impressive artwork, electric fireplace, and a memory foam chair one can easily fall asleep in!This property sports marble flooring and excellent storage! Custom built-ins, washer & dryer, shower jets, & large bay window are just a few of this home's features. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays for electric and internet/phone. Available March 1, 2020 with a minimum 12-month lease.