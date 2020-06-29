1833 19th Street Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Newly renovated, large two bedroom and one bath condominium in turn-of-the-century town home four blocks from Dupont Circle Metro Station. High ceilings, period moldings, hardwood floors, decorative fire place. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz crystal courter tops. Bathroom with ceramic tile, HVAC, W/D. Two private decks one off dining room and another off the bedroom.



Rent includes High Speed internet, WiFi and Flat Screen TV with VIOS cable package. Rent per month plus utilities. Apartment available February 1, 2020. Minimum 90 day lease.



Two car garage parking available for an additional per month per parking space.



Situated on a tree lined street, this Neo Classical town home is located in historic Dupont Circle. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.