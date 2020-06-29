All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1833 19th Street Nw

1833 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1833 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Newly renovated, large two bedroom and one bath condominium in turn-of-the-century town home four blocks from Dupont Circle Metro Station. High ceilings, period moldings, hardwood floors, decorative fire place. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz crystal courter tops. Bathroom with ceramic tile, HVAC, W/D. Two private decks one off dining room and another off the bedroom.

Rent includes High Speed internet, WiFi and Flat Screen TV with VIOS cable package. Rent per month plus utilities. Apartment available February 1, 2020. Minimum 90 day lease.

Two car garage parking available for an additional per month per parking space.

Situated on a tree lined street, this Neo Classical town home is located in historic Dupont Circle. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 19th Street Nw have any available units?
1833 19th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 19th Street Nw have?
Some of 1833 19th Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 19th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1833 19th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 19th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1833 19th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1833 19th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1833 19th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 1833 19th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 19th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 19th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 1833 19th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1833 19th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1833 19th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 19th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 19th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

