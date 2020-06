Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This two story townhouse features an open floor plan, light filled rooms, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, SS appliances, large kitchen, washer/dryer and open backyard. Conveniently located in the heart of Trinidad, close to bus lines, restaurants and shopping. Call now! It will go soon.