1826 LINCOLN ROAD NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym tennis court

Lovely, renovated, end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms features the details you are looking for: exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open layout, crown molding, chair rails, recessed lighting, ceramic tile, full-size washer and dryer, and plenty of storage. Outside you have some room for a flower garden in the front and a private patio in the back yard. There's lots to like about the Bloomingdale and Eckington location, too. Walk to NoMa/Gallaudet/New York Ave and Shaw Metro stations. Or select from several fast bus lines. Bike Share is across the street. There's also plenty of street parking, if you ever need a car. Walk to Union Market, Big Bear Cafe, DC farmers market, Crispus Attucks Park, Gallaudet University, across the street from Harry Thomas Rec Center (swimming, tennis, fitness), and with easy access to big-box and mom-and-pop businesses. This location offers a valuable mix of "now" and "up and coming." Come visit soon. Welcome.