Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1826 LINCOLN ROAD NE

1826 Lincoln Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Lincoln Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Lovely, renovated, end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms features the details you are looking for: exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open layout, crown molding, chair rails, recessed lighting, ceramic tile, full-size washer and dryer, and plenty of storage. Outside you have some room for a flower garden in the front and a private patio in the back yard. There's lots to like about the Bloomingdale and Eckington location, too. Walk to NoMa/Gallaudet/New York Ave and Shaw Metro stations. Or select from several fast bus lines. Bike Share is across the street. There's also plenty of street parking, if you ever need a car. Walk to Union Market, Big Bear Cafe, DC farmers market, Crispus Attucks Park, Gallaudet University, across the street from Harry Thomas Rec Center (swimming, tennis, fitness), and with easy access to big-box and mom-and-pop businesses. This location offers a valuable mix of "now" and "up and coming." Come visit soon. Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

