1825 T Street, NW #103

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Stunning Studio on T Street! - This studio is located in The Meredith off of 19th and T street in NW DC. The building features, shared laundry, an elevator, and a roof deck with a fantastic view!



The unit itself was freshly remolded and is in excellent condition. The kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, an adorable backsplash, under cabinet lighting, microwave and dishwasher. The main living space has a new heating unit, window shutters, and wood flooring.



The property is close to grocery stores (Trader Joe's, Safeway, Glen's Garden market etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 82 and a bikers score of 88! Dupont Metro is .3 miles away (red line) and U Street Metro is .7 miles away (Green and Yellow line) . There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, 90, H1, L1, 43, 42, and L2. There are ten Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!



Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-

https://youtu.be/47UmXWwKjVc



This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24-hour emergency call center, and make online service requests.



Please contact Sarah Keller via email at skeller@chatel.us to schedule a showing.



The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for building move-in fee, electricity, and cable/internet.



No Pets Allowed



