Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1825 T Street, NW #103

1825 T Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1825 T Street, NW #103 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Stunning Studio on T Street! - This studio is located in The Meredith off of 19th and T street in NW DC. The building features, shared laundry, an elevator, and a roof deck with a fantastic view!

The unit itself was freshly remolded and is in excellent condition. The kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, an adorable backsplash, under cabinet lighting, microwave and dishwasher. The main living space has a new heating unit, window shutters, and wood flooring.

The property is close to grocery stores (Trader Joe's, Safeway, Glen's Garden market etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 82 and a bikers score of 88! Dupont Metro is .3 miles away (red line) and U Street Metro is .7 miles away (Green and Yellow line) . There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, 90, H1, L1, 43, 42, and L2. There are ten Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/47UmXWwKjVc

This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24-hour emergency call center, and make online service requests.

Please contact Sarah Keller via email at skeller@chatel.us to schedule a showing.

The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for building move-in fee, electricity, and cable/internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have any available units?
1825 T Street, NW #103 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have?
Some of 1825 T Street, NW #103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 T Street, NW #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1825 T Street, NW #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 T Street, NW #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1825 T Street, NW #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 offer parking?
No, 1825 T Street, NW #103 does not offer parking.
Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 T Street, NW #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have a pool?
No, 1825 T Street, NW #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have accessible units?
No, 1825 T Street, NW #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 T Street, NW #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 T Street, NW #103 has units with dishwashers.
